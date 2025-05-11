Koyo Kouoh, Prominent Art World Figure, Dies Aged 58

Français fr Biennale d'art de Venise: décès de la curatrice Koyo Kouoh Original Read more: Biennale d'art de Venise: décès de la curatrice Koyo Kouo

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Koyo Kouoh, curator of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, Biennale Arte 2026, has died, aged 58, it was announced on Saturday. This content was published on May 11, 2025 - 12:02 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

“La Biennale di Venezia is deeply saddened and dismayed to learn of the sudden and untimely passing of Koyo Kouoh, curator of the 61st International Art Exhibition, scheduled to open on 9 May 2026,” the institution said in a statementExternal link on Saturday.

Her“sudden and untimely passing” leaves an immense void in the world of contemporary art and in the international community of artists, curators, and scholars“who had the privilege of knowing and admiring her extraordinary human and intellectual commitment”, it said.

