Koyo Kouoh, Prominent Art World Figure, Dies Aged 58
-
Français
fr
Biennale d'art de Venise: décès de la curatrice Koyo Kouoh
Original
Read more: Biennale d'art de Venise: décès de la curatrice Koyo Kouo
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“La Biennale di Venezia is deeply saddened and dismayed to learn of the sudden and untimely passing of Koyo Kouoh, curator of the 61st International Art Exhibition, scheduled to open on 9 May 2026,” the institution said in a statementExternal link on Saturday.
Her“sudden and untimely passing” leaves an immense void in the world of contemporary art and in the international community of artists, curators, and scholars“who had the privilege of knowing and admiring her extraordinary human and intellectual commitment”, it said.More More Koyo Kouoh: Art is in the cracks, not in the polish
This content was published on Nov 18, 2020 Swiss-African curator Koyo Kouoh talks about Swiss art, postcolonialism and Zurich's anarchic scene of the 1980s and 1990s.Read more: Koyo Kouoh: Art is in the cracks, not in the polis
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment