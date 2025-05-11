Vast Majority Of Swiss Support Social Media Ban For Under-16S
Support for a ban on mobile phones in schools is almost just as high, according to the study by the Sotomo research institute published on Sunday. It says these results suggest that more measures are needed to protect children online.
Also, 85% believe that children are not sufficiently informed about the safety risks on the internet. In addition, around a third of the parents of minors surveyed said they were unable to protect their children sufficiently.More More Switzerland to investigate social media ban for children
