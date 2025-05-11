Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vast Majority Of Swiss Support Social Media Ban For Under-16S

2025-05-11 02:09:02
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Around 80% of people who took part in a recent survey in Switzerland said they were in favour of a social media ban for under-16s. This content was published on May 11, 2025 - 12:27 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Support for a ban on mobile phones in schools is almost just as high, according to the study by the Sotomo research institute published on Sunday. It says these results suggest that more measures are needed to protect children online.

Also, 85% believe that children are not sufficiently informed about the safety risks on the internet. In addition, around a third of the parents of minors surveyed said they were unable to protect their children sufficiently.

