Jordan Welcomes India-Pakistan Ceasefire Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN – The Foreign Ministry has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, describing it as a significant step toward enhancing security and stability in the region.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry expressed the Kingdom's support for the agreement, calling for the resolution of regional conflicts through diplomatic channels and in accordance with the principles of good neighborliness.

The ministry's spokesperson Sufyan Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to supporting all diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving disputes peacefully. He commended both India and Pakistan for reaching the agreement, highlighting their emphasis on dialogue and restraint.

“This step will contribute to strengthening regional and international peace and security, and paves the way for a just and comprehensive peace in the region,” Qudah said.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks between the nuclear-armed rivals, AFP reported.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump said on Truth Social, praising the two countries for "using Common Sense and Great Intelligence."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the agreement follows extensive negotiations by him and Vice President J.D. Vance with Indian and Pakistani Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif and other top officials, AFP said.

"I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site," Rubio said on X.

"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed a ceasefire announced by India and Pakistan on Saturday, calling it a "positive step" that should lead to peace, his spokesperson said.

Guterres "hopes the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The announcement comes after Pakistan launched counterattacks against India Saturday after three of its air bases were struck overnight and the conflict between the arch-foes escalated to dangerous levels.

Pakistan's foreign minister also confirmed the ceasefire. There was no immediate comment from India.

Pakistan reopened its airspace on Saturday following a ceasefire agreement with India, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.

"Pakistan's airspace has been fully reopened for all types of flights," said a PAA statement after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire.