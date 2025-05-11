Jordan Launches Bakery In Southern Gaza To Provide 40,000 Loaves Of Bread Daily

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) on Saturday began operating a daily bakery in southern Gaza, in cooperation with the Jordanian aid campaign.

The initiative aims to provide bread to displaced Palestinians amid ongoing border closures, a severe shortage of flour, and soaring food prices, according to a JHCO statement.

JHCO said the bakery will produce 35,000 to 40,000 loaves of bread daily to support thousands of displaced families, as part of Jordan's continued humanitarian assistance to Gaza by land and air.

Last year, a mobile bakery with a production capacity of 3,500 loaves of bread per hour was dispatched from Jordan to Gaza, following Royal directives, to alleviate the humanitarian suffering caused by the Israeli war on the Strip. The mobile bakery was established in cooperation with World Central Kitchen, an international NGO that provides meals to communities affected by conflict and disasters.

Jordan also launched the“Restoring Hope” initiative in September 2024 to provide prosthetic limbs to individuals who have lost limbs as a result of the war. The programme, led by the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF), aims to address the urgent needs of around 14,000 amputees in Gaza, spanning all age groups.

In partnership with JAF and the World Food Programme, JHCO has also dispatched hundreds of aid convoys to Gaza. According to a recent statement, Jordan has facilitated the entry of more than 4,326 aid trucks via land routes and delivered additional supplies through 53 aircraft via Egypt's Al Arish airport.

Jordan has also conducted 124 airdrops independently, with an additional 266 carried out in partnership with allied countries.

Jordan currently operates two military field hospitals in the Strip, one in the north, established in 2009 following the 2008 war, and another in Khan Younis in the south, inaugurated in November 2023 amid the peak of Israeli aggression that erupted on October 7.