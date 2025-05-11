PSD Inaugurates New Correctional Training Institute To Advance Reform, Human Rights

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - In a bid to cope with the latest developments in the security and rehabilitation fields, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) inaugurated on Sunday the Correction and Rehabilitation Centres Training and Development Institute's new building in Amman.

The launching event was initiated in close partnership among the PSD, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the European Union (EU), which provided the financial support under the Budget Support Program“Support to the Rule of Law in Jordan”.

The new training facility marks a major step forward in strengthening institutional capacities and professional development within Jordan's correctional system, according to a press release by GIZ.

Building on the PSD's correctional and rehabilitation efforts, the new facility will serve as a dedicated hub for training correctional officers, focusing on modern rehabilitation approaches and human rights-based practices, the press release added.

PSD Director Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah said during the inauguration ceremony that“this achievement represents a qualitative shift in the reform system that is adopted by the PSD”.

“The new entity embodies the PSD's commitment to developing training infrastructure and enhancing the efficiency of its personnel, which will positively impact the quality of services provided to inmates while strengthening the standards of justice and human rights,” Maaytah told the gathering.

The PSD chief also expressed his appreciation for the long-standing partnership in advancing security and institutional reform.

The Centre will also constitute a venue for the training of rule of law and correction officers, equipping them with the required skills, knowledge, practical training and emotional intelligence to manage the complexities of modern correctional systems.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas said that the establishment of the centre reflects the PSD's commitment to“viewing incarceration not as a punishment, but as a way to rehabilitate and reintegrate inmates into society”.

This philosophy aligns with the EU's core values of human rights, dignity, and the rule of law, Chatzisavas added.

“By providing inmates with the tools for personal growth, through education, vocational training, and psychological support, we want to empower them to rebuild their lives,” Chatzisavas told the gathering.

GIZ Country Director Lorenz Petersen pointed out that in addition to providing training, the new institute“will work to shape mindsets, systems, and future generations of correctional professionals in Jordan”.

“At GIZ, we strongly believe that effective reform begins with people and institutions-and this centre represents exactly that,” Petersen stressed.

The centre is more than bricks and mortar, Petersen maintained.

“It is a beacon of professionalism, rehabilitation, and dignity...It reflects a broader vision-one that places human rights, accountability, and the rule of law at the centre of correctional work, as highlighted by Maaytah”.

The institute is the result of a strong cooperation between the PSD and the EU and its Delegation here in Amman, Petersen stated.

“I take pride in our GIZ Team's contributions under the Technical Assistance to Support the Rule of Law in Jordan,” Petersen added.

The inauguration included a symbolic unveiling of a commemorative plaque and a tour of the facility, where guests also viewed an exhibition of products made by inmates participating in the PSD's vocational rehabilitation programs implemented in collaboration with GIZ, according to the press release.

The event was part of a series of inaugurations taking place throughout May 2025, celebrating the EU's ongoing contribution to strengthening the rule of law and access to justice in Jordan, the press release added.