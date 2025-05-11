It Is Estimated That 54% Of Panama Taxpayers Defraud The State: DGI Will Hire 100 Debt Collectors

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The General Directorate of Revenue (DGI) will hire 100 new employees, including collection managers, tax inspectors, and auditors, as part of a strategy to strengthen tax collection and combat tax evasion. According to Minister Chapman, the goal is to raise $500 million annually.“It's setting a high bar, but I believe we can achieve it,” the minister stated during his speech last Thursday, May 8.

The General Directorate of Revenue (DGI) of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) informs the general public that, as of April 18 of this year, the new offices of the Provincial Administration of Revenue of Panama (API) are located in the Ogawa building, ground floor, Via España, as pictured above, stated Angélica Cedeño, administrator of the aforementioned directorate. “What we're seeking is to implement a modern, efficient service process and reduce wait times, continuing with an educational process so that taxpayers who need to visit the offices understand, apply, and safely use the technological system, avoiding in-person service,” Cedeño emphasized. She added that the DGI is primarily interested in using taxpayers' time to address other issues, reducing bureaucratic processes and leveraging technology through the e-tax 2.0 system. She pointed out that the DGI's technical and customer service team that started April 10, 2023, is subject to changes aimed at strengthening the new modality, for the benefit of the taxpayer.