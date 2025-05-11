Temperatures Begin Gradual Decline Mild Conditions Expected By Midweek

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) -- A gradual drop in temperatures is forecast on Sunday, as weather conditions shift from hot to relatively warm across most parts of the Kingdom, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Relatively hot weather will prevail in most regions, with higher temperatures in the desert areas, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at medium and high altitudes, while northwesterly winds will pick up during the afternoon, stirring dust in some areas.The weather department said the cooling trend is expected to continue into Monday, with temperatures dropping further. Mild conditions will prevail across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain relatively hot.Cloud cover will increase at varying altitudes, and westerly moderate winds will be active at intervals, raising dust particularly in desert areas.On Tuesday, similar conditions are forecast. The weather will remain mild in most regions and relatively hot in low-lying areas. Moderate westerly winds will increase in the afternoon, accompanied by medium and high-altitude clouds and dust in desert regions.A more significant drop in temperatures is expected on Wednesday, bringing pleasant weather to most parts of the country. Conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will shift from hot to mild. Low-altitude clouds are likely, and northwesterly winds will remain moderate, becoming active at times and stirring up dust, especially in the eastern and southern deserts.On Sunday, temperatures varied significantly across the Kingdom. In East Amman, highs reached 32 C with lows of 21 C, while West Amman recorded slightly cooler conditions at 30 C during the day and 19 C at night.The northern highlands saw a maximum of 29 C and a minimum of 18 C, and the Sharah highlands were cooler still, with temperatures ranging from 28 C to 16 C.Desert areas experienced some of the highest readings, with daytime highs of 37 C and nighttime lows of 23 C. In the plains, temperatures mirrored those in East Amman at 32 C / 21 C. The northern Jordan Valley recorded 40 C during the day and 24 C at night, while the southern Jordan Valley was the hottest, peaking at 41 C with a low of 23 C.The Dead Sea registered 39 C / 22 C, and the Gulf of Aqaba recorded a high of 40 C and a low of 25 C.