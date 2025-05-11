Jewelry, Garments, And Fertilizers Drive Growth In Jordan's Exports Through February

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) -- The national exports continued their upward trend in the first two months of 2025, supported by strong performances in key sectors including jewelry, garments, and fertilizers, according to official data released by the Department of Statistics.Figures show that national exports rose by 8.1% year-on-year, reaching JD1.309 billion by the end of February, compared to JD1.211 billion during the same period in 2024. The growth was largely driven by higher external demand for several of Jordan's main export commodities.Exports of jewelry and precious metals recorded the highest surge, climbing 49.5% to JD154 million, up from JD103 million a year earlier. The sector's robust performance reflects growing interest in Jordanian gold and silver products, particularly in regional markets.Garment exports, one of Jordan's longstanding export pillars, increased by 2.8% to reach JD257 million, compared to JD250 million during the same period last year. The apparel sector continues to benefit from established trade agreements and competitive production costs.Fertilizer exports also posted healthy growth, rising 8.8% to JD123 million by the end of February, up from JD113 million in the corresponding period of 2024. The increase was attributed to stable global demand and improved export logistics.However, the overall export landscape was tempered by notable declines in other key sectors. Exports of raw potash fell by 13.4% to JD71 million, down from JD82 million in the same period last year. Phosphate exports dropped even further, declining 20.9% to JD68 million from JD86 million.Pharmaceutical products also recorded a sharp downturn, with exports falling 23.8% to JD64 million, compared to JD84 million in the same period of the previous year. The sector's decline comes amid rising competition in international markets and shifting regulatory requirements in some export destinations.Despite these setbacks, the overall growth in national exports signals resilience in Jordan's trade performance, bolstered by diversification across several high-performing sectors.National exports are defined as goods and services produced within the country and sold to foreign markets. These include locally manufactured products and domestically provided services that are exported by Jordanian companies and institutions.