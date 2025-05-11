Aqaba Marine Reserve Advances UNESCO Nomination, Expands Coral Conservation Efforts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 11 (Petra) – Director of the Aqaba Marine Reserve, Nasser Zawaideh, announced the completion of the first phase of the reserve's nomination file for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List, following a successful technical assessment. This milestone highlights the site's exceptional environmental importance.Speaking during a meeting chaired by Nayef Fayez, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, Zawaideh said the reserve has launched a strategic partnership with the Red Sea Transboundary Center to develop advanced coral reef monitoring tools. These include artificial intelligence-enabled 3D imaging and environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis aimed at enhancing scientific understanding of the marine ecosystem.He noted that the reserve continues to make strides in preserving the Gulf of Aqaba's rich biodiversity, citing a series of scientific and field achievements that reinforce its standing as a national and international model of environmental management.Zawaideh added that the second phase of the coral reef cultivation project is underway, involving the installation of new nurseries and the establishment of three artificial reefs in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme. These efforts are expected to aid reef restoration and support marine biodiversity.Infrastructure developments include upgrades to the reserve's visitor center and beach facilities, the installation of modern gates, construction of an accessible walkway on Azraq Beach, and renovations to reception halls. Additionally, 160 palm trees were planted on Palm Beach, contributing to the reserve's environmental and touristic appeal.In line with marine conservation efforts, Zawaideh said the reserve has extended for the third consecutive time its seasonal fishing ban during the spawning period of endemic species, from January 1 to April 30, 2025. This measure, in accordance with the 2020 Fishing and Aquatic Life Regulations, is supported by financial compensation for licensed fishermen to help balance ecological preservation with economic needs.Daily ecosystem monitoring continues, with around 80 seabed cleanup campaigns conducted in the central beach area. A notable decline in collected waste underscores the success of environmental awareness initiatives and intensified monitoring, in cooperation with the Royal Department for Environmental Protection.On the educational front, the reserve launched the second phase of the Marine Environment Protection School Clubs program under the theme "Know Your Reserve," broadcast educational content on Sawt Aqaba Radio, and produced digital awareness materials, including Ramadan bulletins, videos, and a new visual identity guide.Zawaideh also highlighted the "Coral Voices" program, an artistic platform that featured 92 artworks displayed in exhibitions in Aqaba and Amman, attracting around 12,000 visitors. The program included 13 awareness activities involving 500 participants from schools, associations, and companies, and distributed digital environmental stories to children.Azraq Beach has received the Blue Flag certification for 2025, a testament to its adherence to international environmental standards. Future initiatives include developing a comprehensive marine zoning plan, enhancing beach infrastructure, and continuing coral reef farming in collaboration with local and international partners.Zawaideh affirmed that these accomplishments reflect the reserve's commitment to environmental sustainability and bolster Aqaba's position as a leading regional and international ecotourism destination.