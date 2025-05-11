Mobile Phone Imports Drop Amid Global Market Slowdown

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) – Jordan imported around 480,000 mobile phones worth JD44 million in the first third of 2025, marking a decline from the 628,000 devices valued at JD51 million imported during the same period last year.The Vision Association for Mobile Phones and Accessories Investors noted on Sunday that imports also fell short of 2023's figure of approximately 521,000 devices worth JD53 million.The Association's Chairman Ahmed Alloush attributed the trend to a wider variety of brands and technical specifications in the Jordanian market, offering consumers more choices across different price segments.He added that this local trend aligns with global patterns, as the international smartphone market saw a marked slowdown in early 2025, with only 0.2 percent growth and total shipments of 296.9 million units.