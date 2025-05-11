Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ASE Ends Sunday Trading With Slight Gain

ASE Ends Sunday Trading With Slight Gain


2025-05-11 02:02:12
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 11 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded Sunday's trading session with a slight rise of 0.08 percent, bringing the general index to 2,546 points.
Trading volume reached 4.3 million shares, with a total value of JD10.2 million executed through 2,539 transactions.
Out of the companies whose shares were traded, 35 recorded gains, 26 saw declines, and 24 remained unchanged.

MENAFN11052025000117011021ID1109534339

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search