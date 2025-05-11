ASE Ends Sunday Trading With Slight Gain

Amman, May 11 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded Sunday's trading session with a slight rise of 0.08 percent, bringing the general index to 2,546 points.Trading volume reached 4.3 million shares, with a total value of JD10.2 million executed through 2,539 transactions.Out of the companies whose shares were traded, 35 recorded gains, 26 saw declines, and 24 remained unchanged.

