Run Jordan Opens Registration For 2025 Bromine Women's Race

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) -- The Jordan Marathon Association (Run Jordan) has announced the opening of registration for the fourth edition of the Bromine Women's Race, scheduled to take place on Friday, May 30, at Al Hussein Public Parks.Held under the slogan "Run for You," the event is sponsored by Jordan Bromine Company as the main partner and organized in cooperation with the Greater Amman Municipality and a number of private-sector supporters.Women interested in participating can register online through the association's official website, , or by visiting the association's headquarters in Shmeisani. Registration will remain open until Thursday, May 29.This year's race includes two distance categories, 2.6 kilometers and 5.2 kilometers, and is set to begin at 9:00 a.m.Run Jordan said the event is part of its broader mission to provide a safe and inclusive sports platform for women, aimed at encouraging healthy living and greater community engagement."The Women's Race represents our commitment to empowering women through sport," said Lina Kurdi, Director General of Run Jordan. "It serves as an inspiring space to highlight women's achievements and reinforces their visibility in the local sports scene. The event also promotes both physical and mental well-being among women."Kurdi also expressed appreciation for the continued support of Jordan Bromine Company, the Greater Amman Municipality, and all volunteering partners, noting that such collaboration has played a vital role in establishing the Bromine Women's Race as a prominent fixture on Jordan's sporting calendar.