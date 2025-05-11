Balqa Applied University, China University Of Geosciences Explore Academic Partnership

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, May 11 (Petra) -- Balqa Applied University and the China University of Geosciences are laying the groundwork for deeper academic collaboration, with a focus on joint programs, research initiatives, and dual-degree opportunities between Jordan and China.In a meeting held in Salt, Ahmad Fakhri Al-Ajlouni, President of Balqa Applied University, received a high-level academic delegation from the China University of Geosciences. The two sides discussed expanding cooperation across higher education, research, and innovation, as well as strengthening institutional ties between their universities.Al-Ajlouni reviewed the university's achievements in applied and technical education, particularly its efforts to modernize academic offerings in artificial intelligence, engineering, and technology. These advancements, he said, have enhanced the university's ability to equip graduates with market-relevant skills for both local and regional employment.As part of the proposed cooperation, Balqa Applied University expressed interest in establishing joint academic programs with its Chinese counterpart. These could include dual-enrollment tracks, reciprocal credit recognition, and degree pathways allowing students to earn diplomas from both institutions, provided they meet graduation requirements, or a single degree if requirements are fulfilled at one university only.The Chinese delegation toured the university's campus, including advanced research laboratories and the College of Artificial Intelligence. During the tour, university officials showcased recent investments in educational infrastructure and highlighted ongoing research and innovation projects.A dialogue session followed the visit, where both parties explored opportunities for student and faculty exchanges, collaborative research, and the development of dual-degree programs aimed at fostering deeper cultural and academic understanding between the two countries.The Chinese delegation introduced their institution's role as the official academic partner under the China-Jordan cooperation framework and reiterated its commitment to overseeing the initial development phases of the Chinese-Jordanian University a new educational venture to be implemented in stages.At the conclusion of the visit, both sides reaffirmed the importance of expanding academic relations between Jordan and China. They emphasized that greater collaboration could advance the quality of higher education, promote innovation, and support shared goals in sustainable development.