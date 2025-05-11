Prime Minister Inspects Key Facilities In Koura, Irbid, Directs Development Measures

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday conducted an inspection tour of six educational, industrial, youth, and health facilities in the Koura and Irbid districts, as part of his ongoing field visits to assess public services and development projects.The tour commenced at Jdita Comprehensive Secondary School for Girls, where, accompanied by the Minister of Education, the Prime Minister listened to the concerns of students and staff. He instructed the implementation of comprehensive maintenance, facility improvements, and a study into the school's expansion.At Beit Idis Comprehensive Secondary School, the Prime Minister commended the role of local volunteers in launching community initiatives. He directed a study to expand the school, construct recreational facilities particularly for kindergarten students and carry out necessary maintenance work.Visiting Al Areen Garment Manufacturing Company, and in the presence of the Minister of Labor, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's support for the factory's expansion, which currently offers 400 job opportunities with plans to increase to 600. He also directed the acceleration of approvals to supply the facility with solar energy, in line with the government's efforts to bolster industrial investment and reduce operational costs.At Deir Abi Said Model Youth Center, the Prime Minister met with several beneficiaries of the center's programs, alongside the Minister of Youth. He called for the expansion of vocational and technical training programs, the extension of their duration, and the development of accreditation mechanisms to enhance youth skills. He also ordered the upgrading of training halls with modern computers, internet services, and air conditioning.Inspecting Princess Raya Bint Al Hussein Hospital in Koura District, the Prime Minister, accompanied by the Minister of Health, toured various units and listened to feedback from visitors and patients. He directed the expansion of intensive care and physiotherapy units and called for enlarging parking areas to accommodate visitors.In Irbid District, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the new Princess Basma Hospital, where construction and finishing work are nearing completion. He stressed the urgency of finalizing the hospital by September to ensure the timely provision of medical services. He also instructed that roadworks leading to the hospital be completed ahead of its opening to facilitate access for citizens.