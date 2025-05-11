Cabinet Approves Amended Regulations For Government Leadership Posts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) -- The Council of Ministers approved revised regulations for government leadership positions for the year 2025 in a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday.The amendments aim to broaden opportunities for a wider segment of qualified candidates to apply for vacant leadership roles. This will be achieved by expanding the dissemination of recruitment announcements through electronic channels and the official social media accounts of Jordanian missions abroad.The revised regulations include measures to reduce the time required to fill vacant positions and improve the governance of procedures for preparing and approving job descriptions for senior leadership roles.The descriptions will be drafted by the relevant department and must be approved by the Civil Service and Public Administration Commission, ensuring consistency with applicable legislation, policies and guidelines.The amendments incorporate the use of modern technological tools in the application screening process, with the goal of ensuring integrity, accuracy and efficiency.To strengthen oversight and transparency, the new system separates the composition of screening and objection committees, so the screening committee is not responsible for reviewing objections, thereby enhancing governance.The revised regulations permit remote interviews with candidates, providing greater flexibility and accommodating their circumstances. They allow the use of additional evaluation tools, such as visual presentations and case studies, to assess candidates more effectively.