Prime Minister, Palestinian Vice President Discuss Strengthening Ties, Gaza Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday received Vice President of the State of Palestine and Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) / Vice President of Palestine, Hussein Sheikh, at the Prime Ministry.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi attended the meeting, during which both sides reaffirmed the strength of Jordanian-Palestinian relations and the mutual commitment to further enhancing cooperation across all fields.The Prime Minister underscored that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, remains fully committed to supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people chief among them the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.He stressed the ongoing political and diplomatic efforts led by His Majesty to end the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, ensure the immediate and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid, and stop all illegal Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank.The Prime Minister had reiterated that supporting the steadfastness of Palestinians on their land and resisting displacement efforts remains at the forefront of Jordan's priorities.For his part, Sheikh commended Jordan's firm and principled stance, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in supporting the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people.He expressed appreciation for Jordan's ongoing efforts to halt the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and its pioneering role in delivering aid to those affected. He emphasized the urgent need to intensify international efforts to ensure the entry of life-saving humanitarian assistance into the besieged Strip, given the catastrophic humanitarian conditions.