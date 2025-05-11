Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Meets Chief Executive Of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

2025-05-11 02:01:44
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met, at his Amiri Diwan office on Sunday, with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.
The meeting dealt with discussing several topics of mutual concern.

