403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
President Trump's Visit Highlights US' Strong, Vital Relationship With Qatar: Ambassador Davis
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Doha – the first by a sitting American president in the last two decades – reflects the growing strategic depth of Qatar-US relations and underscores its significance for regional peace, stability, and investment, according to US ambassador Timmy Davis.
“The last time a US President visited Qatar was some 23 years ago. It was President George W. Bush. I don't know the outlines of that trip. I had not quite joined the Foreign Service yet,” Ambassador Davis told a media roundtable in Doha on Sunday.
“This visit feels like a crescendo...feels like the moment of great sort of celebration of the relationship between Qatar and the United States. We have over the last few years, I think, done a couple of things.
“First, we have done a good job of highlighting and telling the story of the importance of Qatar as a partner...as a friend to the United States...as a fellow traveller with regard to the effort of peace and stability around the region and around the world.
“But we have also, I think, importantly, built upon that relationship. Qatar's efforts at mediation around the region have only grown. You have seen Qatar's work in Lebanon, Afghanistan and North Africa. All of these things that Qatar does with the United States will only become more powerful and of greater use to the world.
“So President Trump's visit is a desire to be here to meet with His Highness the Amir to celebrate the US business and the way in which we see the world as friends and partners. I think it is a fantastic opportunity. We are extremely excited about this. And my hope is that it starts a greater understanding in the United States of the role Qatar plays in our foreign policy.”
He described the US President's visit as an opportunity to showcase the multilateral co-operation between Qatar and the US, extending from economic partnerships to critical security initiatives.
“I think the President's trip punctuates the importance of all of our shared bilateral issues, peace and stability in the region, and investment in commerce in both directions,” Davis said.
Asked whether agreements would be signed between the United States and Qatar during President Trump's visit to Doha, he said,“In all the sectors that I have spoken about in the past...education, defence and security, technology, trade and investment and sports. I think you will see announcements about agreements across all of these sectors.
“This is really going to be an opportunity to highlight ways in which we have come together and promoted progress and our economies. But also opportunities to talk about what it looks like going forward.”
Ambassador Davis noted,“Qatar's interest in defense, security, technology, AI, data centres, health care – those things are important to the United States as well. United States has invested in those sectors in Qatar.”
He highlighted the United States hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Olympics in 2028 (Los Angeles) and Qatar hosting the FIBA Basket Ball World Cup in 2027.
“You will see the celebration of that as well.”
He noted, "Qatar's role as a mediator on what's happening in the region, will absolutely be a part of this visit. It is not just a visit that is predicated on the idea of business deals or deals in education or economics. There are important things that the US and Qatar do together.
"What's happening in Gaza is important as well. And so there will absolutely be a foreign policy bent to this trip. And so it will come up."
He said President Trump's trip in itself is a demonstration that the United States relationship with Qatar has become even stronger.
“In the last few years it has been strong. But I also think that President Trump and the US business leaders are alert and awake to the opportunity that Qatar presents not just for American companies but also an opportunity for Qatar's investment and Qatar's companies to have a viable existence in the US.
“Qatar will see President Trump not just on one day...but on two days. I think it is the clearest signal to folks around the world that not only is the relationship (with Qatar) strong, but also vital and important to the United States.”
Ambassador Davis emphasised that“there will be announcements across every sector of this relationship”.
The envoy said,“I will confirm for you that when the United States thinks about ways to solve a problem - regionally and globally, Qatar is absolutely on top of our list for partners.
“Not just because of Qatar's unique ability to mediate, but also Qatar's experience and commitments to these issues. Qatar's mediation on the issues between Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda is a great example of that.”
“In the last one and a half years or so, the United States has been working every day to bring about peace in Gaza. That's something that we are continuing to work on and are dedicated to.
“You have not seen a single lapse between the United States and Qatar in the conversation, in mediation, and in negotiation. This is because we are of one mind about what's the most important here- that's bringing peace and stability.
"I also think that there are opportunities here to find new pathways and new sectors where the United States and Qatar can work together. The world is changing really, really quickly. I know that His Highness and the country of Qatar are deeply interested in making sure that the future for this country, but also for the world, has many voices involved in the conversation."
“The last time a US President visited Qatar was some 23 years ago. It was President George W. Bush. I don't know the outlines of that trip. I had not quite joined the Foreign Service yet,” Ambassador Davis told a media roundtable in Doha on Sunday.
“This visit feels like a crescendo...feels like the moment of great sort of celebration of the relationship between Qatar and the United States. We have over the last few years, I think, done a couple of things.
“First, we have done a good job of highlighting and telling the story of the importance of Qatar as a partner...as a friend to the United States...as a fellow traveller with regard to the effort of peace and stability around the region and around the world.
“But we have also, I think, importantly, built upon that relationship. Qatar's efforts at mediation around the region have only grown. You have seen Qatar's work in Lebanon, Afghanistan and North Africa. All of these things that Qatar does with the United States will only become more powerful and of greater use to the world.
“So President Trump's visit is a desire to be here to meet with His Highness the Amir to celebrate the US business and the way in which we see the world as friends and partners. I think it is a fantastic opportunity. We are extremely excited about this. And my hope is that it starts a greater understanding in the United States of the role Qatar plays in our foreign policy.”
He described the US President's visit as an opportunity to showcase the multilateral co-operation between Qatar and the US, extending from economic partnerships to critical security initiatives.
“I think the President's trip punctuates the importance of all of our shared bilateral issues, peace and stability in the region, and investment in commerce in both directions,” Davis said.
Asked whether agreements would be signed between the United States and Qatar during President Trump's visit to Doha, he said,“In all the sectors that I have spoken about in the past...education, defence and security, technology, trade and investment and sports. I think you will see announcements about agreements across all of these sectors.
“This is really going to be an opportunity to highlight ways in which we have come together and promoted progress and our economies. But also opportunities to talk about what it looks like going forward.”
Ambassador Davis noted,“Qatar's interest in defense, security, technology, AI, data centres, health care – those things are important to the United States as well. United States has invested in those sectors in Qatar.”
He highlighted the United States hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Olympics in 2028 (Los Angeles) and Qatar hosting the FIBA Basket Ball World Cup in 2027.
“You will see the celebration of that as well.”
He noted, "Qatar's role as a mediator on what's happening in the region, will absolutely be a part of this visit. It is not just a visit that is predicated on the idea of business deals or deals in education or economics. There are important things that the US and Qatar do together.
"What's happening in Gaza is important as well. And so there will absolutely be a foreign policy bent to this trip. And so it will come up."
He said President Trump's trip in itself is a demonstration that the United States relationship with Qatar has become even stronger.
“In the last few years it has been strong. But I also think that President Trump and the US business leaders are alert and awake to the opportunity that Qatar presents not just for American companies but also an opportunity for Qatar's investment and Qatar's companies to have a viable existence in the US.
“Qatar will see President Trump not just on one day...but on two days. I think it is the clearest signal to folks around the world that not only is the relationship (with Qatar) strong, but also vital and important to the United States.”
Ambassador Davis emphasised that“there will be announcements across every sector of this relationship”.
The envoy said,“I will confirm for you that when the United States thinks about ways to solve a problem - regionally and globally, Qatar is absolutely on top of our list for partners.
“Not just because of Qatar's unique ability to mediate, but also Qatar's experience and commitments to these issues. Qatar's mediation on the issues between Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda is a great example of that.”
“In the last one and a half years or so, the United States has been working every day to bring about peace in Gaza. That's something that we are continuing to work on and are dedicated to.
“You have not seen a single lapse between the United States and Qatar in the conversation, in mediation, and in negotiation. This is because we are of one mind about what's the most important here- that's bringing peace and stability.
"I also think that there are opportunities here to find new pathways and new sectors where the United States and Qatar can work together. The world is changing really, really quickly. I know that His Highness and the country of Qatar are deeply interested in making sure that the future for this country, but also for the world, has many voices involved in the conversation."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment