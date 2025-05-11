Bangladesh Bans Activities Of Awami League Party

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government has banned all activities of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League (AL) party.

Bangladeshi Law Adviser Asif Nazrul made the announcement at a briefing in Dhaka on Saturday midnight, saying the ban would remain in place until the trial of the party and its leadership over the deaths of hundreds of protesters at the International Crimes Tribunal is completed.

The government also approved an amendment to the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act, 1973, giving the tribunal the authority to punish political parties, their affiliated organizations, or support groups.

The decisions, which were made at a special meeting of the country's council of advisers with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in the chair on Saturday night, followed days of street protests led by the student-driven National Citizen Party, which emerged from last year's July uprising.

Several Islamist parties, including the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party and other opposition groups, joined the demonstrations, demanding the ban of the AL, which was formed in 1949.

A circular regarding the ban would be issued on the next working day, Nazrul said.