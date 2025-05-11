Sheikha Moza Attends Final Convocation Of The University Of Calgary In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation attend today the convocation ceremony of the University of Calgary in Qatar (UCQ), which marked the end of an era with its final convocation ceremony, celebrating the achievements of its last cohort of graduates and honoring the institution's legacy in advancing Qatar's healthcare system.

Hosted at the Qatar National Convention Center, the convocation was also attended by Her Excellency Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, Minister of Education and Higher Education, along with senior representatives from key national institutions, including the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation, Sidra Medicine, and Qatar Foundation.

Ambassadors from various countries were also in attendance, alongside graduates, their families, and the university's faculty and staff. A total of 120 graduates received their degrees, joining a proud community of more than 1,100 UCQ graduates who have played a pivotal role in shaping the nursing profession in Qatar.

Since opening its doors in 2006, UCQ has delivered high-quality nursing education rooted in global best practices and grounded in the local context. Its academic programs, including the Bachelor of Nursing, Master of Nursing, and Nursing Foundations program, have supported the development of a highly skilled and diverse nursing workforce in Qatar. More than 120 Qatari nationals have graduated from UCQ, many of whom now hold key positions in clinical practice, education, and leadership across the healthcare sector.

Addressing the audience at the opening of the ceremony, Professor Hala Sultan Saif Al Easa, President and CEO of UCQ, reflected on the significance of the occasion: "Here stands a new graduating class, gazing confidently toward the future.

The result of years of diligence, perseverance, sleepless nights, and tireless dedication. It is a day of harvest, a day of well-earned reward.

Today, one hundred and twenty graduates join the ranks of more than a thousand of their peers who have contributed and continue to contribute to strengthening the nursing and healthcare system in the State of Qatar." Professor Al Easa added, with immense pride: "We are proud to have been the first to offer a Bachelor of Nursing degree that is accredited in Qatar. In addition to this, we provided a comprehensive continuing professional development (CPD) program and master's programs in clinical nursing, nursing leadership, and oncology. These initiatives have been instrumental in the development of highly competent nursing professionals who have become the bedrock of Qatar's contemporary healthcare sector."

In response to her remarks, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, Chair of the Board of Trustees at UCQ, emphasized the university's legacy and its alignment with national priorities:“Today's ceremony is both a celebration and a farewell. We are incredibly proud of every student, and we honor the impact they have made, and will continue to make, on healthcare in Qatar. UCQ's contributions to the nation extend far beyond education; by cultivating a homegrown, highly qualified nursing workforce, the university has strengthened not only the health sector but also Qatar's economic resilience and national development goals in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. As we mark the graduation of this final cohort, we do so with immense pride and gratitude for the deep and lasting impact UCQ has had on our society.”

UCQ's nearly two decades of work were defined not only by academic excellence but also by a strong commitment to community engagement, research, and collaboration. Its partnerships with leading healthcare institutions-including Hamad Medical Corporation, Sidra Medicine, and Primary Health Care Corporation-ensured that students received hands-on experience aligned with the evolving needs of the healthcare system.

In line with its commitment to collaboration, UCQ contributed to the work of the Interprofessional Education Committee (IPEC), partnering with other leading healthcare organizations to advance interprofessional practice in Qatar. Building on its leadership in healthcare education, the university also made regional history as the first institution in the Middle East to be designated a Best Practice Spotlight Organization (BPSO), an internationally respected program focused on implementing and sustaining evidence-based nursing practices. Through these initiatives, students and faculty contributed to improving clinical outcomes and advancing patient care.

Dr. Janet Rankin, Interim Dean of UCQ, said:“While this final graduation marks the end of UCQ's operations, it is not the end of our story. Having come from the main campus in Canada to serve here in Qatar, I have had the honor of contributing to the university's final chapter and witnessing the impact of its mission. The dedication, compassion, and professionalism of our graduates are woven into the fabric of Qatar's healthcare sector.

They represent the best of what our university stands for-excellence, service, and community. It has been a privilege to be part of this journey and to see UCQ's legacy carried forward in the lives and work of our alumni. I am especially grateful to the State of Qatar for its support and visionary leadership.

UCQ's success has been made possible by the generosity, trust, and shared purpose that defined our relationship with this remarkable nation.”

Hassan Kandar, Director of Student and Enrolment Services at UCQ, highlighted the personal growth and resilience of the graduating class:“Each of our students has a story of endurance, purpose, and transformation. It has been a privilege to witness their journeys, from orientation to convocation, as they evolved into confident nursing professionals ready to serve their communities. Today's convocation is a testament to their determination and the strong support network that surrounded them.”

Later in the ceremony, Noof Fahad Al Kuwari, this year's Distinguished Alumna, addressed the graduating class. In a symbolic moment, she took to the stage to lead the graduates in reciting the Graduates' Pledge.

While the university will soon close its doors, UCQ's legacy will endure through the achievements of its alumni and the lasting contributions it has made to Qatar's healthcare landscape. The University of Calgary in Qatar extends its most profound appreciation to the State of Qatar, to the University of Calgary in Canada, and to all the students, faculty, staff, and partners who shaped its journey. As this chapter concludes, UCQ's spirit will live on, carried forward by the knowledge it cultivated and the leaders it inspired.