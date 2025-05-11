Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Head Of UN Support Mission In Libya

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tripoli: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met in Tripoli on Sunday with UN Secretary-General's Special Representative and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), HE Hanna Serwaa Tetteh.



During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, particularly with regard to supporting the political process in Libya, in addition to discussing UN efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the country.



HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm position towards Libya's unity as well as the fulfillment of its people's aspirations for stability and development, and Qatar's full support for the Libyan political process, relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve its sovereignty.