Secretary Rubio's Travel To Saudi Arabia, Qatar, And Türkiye

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will accompany President Trump to Saudi Arabia and Qatar May 11-14, where the President will look to strengthen ties between the United States and Gulf partners. Secretary Rubio’s engagements with senior officials will advance solutions to global and regional challenges, expand bilateral trade and investment, and reaffirm our strategic partnerships.

Secretary Rubio will then travel to Antalya, Türkiye, May 14-16 to attend the NATO Informal Foreign Ministers Meeting to discuss security priorities for the Alliance, including increased Allied defense investment and ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Looking towards the NATO Summit in The Hague this June, the Secretary will advance President Trump’s agenda of ensuring that our Allies contribute their fair share to making NATO stronger and more effective.