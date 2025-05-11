204Kg Opium Seized In Nimroz Auto Theft Gang Busted In Badghis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH/ ZARANJ (Pajhwok): A nine-number group of carjackers has been arrested in western Badghis province and the smuggling of more than 200kg of opium has been prevented in southeastern Nimroz province, officials said on Sunday.

Nimroz Head of Counter Narcotics Department Maulvi Faiz Mohammad Faizani told Pajhwok Afghan News their personnel prevented the smuggling of 204kg of opium in Kang district.

The drugs had been skillfully hidden in a vehicle and were being smuggled to Iran via Kang district. Security forces seized the drugs, but made no arrest in connection with this case, he added.

On the other hand, a nine-member group of robbers has been arrested in Badghis, police headquarter media office said in a statement.

The report explained:“These suspects were captured in 3rd district of Qala-i-Naw city and seven rickshaws were recovered from them”.

These rickshaws had been stolen from western Herat province in the west of the country and transferred to Badghis province, the statement added.

According to the statement, dossiers of these suspects have been handed over to judicial organs for further investigation.

hz/ma