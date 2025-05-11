Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chess Game Banned In Afghanistan

2025-05-11 02:00:29
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The chess game has been banned due to religious considerations in the country, the Afghan National Olympic Committee said on Sunday.

Olympics, Physical Education and Sports spokesman Atal Mashwani told Pajhwok Afghan News:“There are religious considerations regarding the chess game, and it is prohibited in propagation of virtue. Therefore, until these considerations are answered, the game if suspended in Afghanistan”.

On 1403 solar year, NOC banned freestyle wrestling in Afghanistan, stating that the sport had legal problems.

