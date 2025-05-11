Road Worth 19M Afs Constructed In Nangarhar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Construction of a road worth nearly 19 million afghanis has been completed and put into use in eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Sunday.

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Governor Maulvi Mohammad Ishaq Syed said the road was constructed in Mumtaz Bagh area of 7th district.

The road has 1,290 meters length and seven meters width and its constriction included 580 meters of streams and seven culverts on both sides, totally valuing 18.8 million afghanis.

This project funded by municipality budget was completed in six months, Syed added.

Pardes, a resident, told Pajhwok Afghan News earlier people faced problems in traveling on the road especially during rainy seasons.

Abdullah, another resident, asked for more reconstruction projects in the area.

