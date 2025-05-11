Muttaqi Assures Qadeer's Family Of Pursuing His Case

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Former Wolesi Jirga deputy speaker Haji Abdul Zahir Qadeer's family members met with acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul and were assured his case would be followed seriously.

Haji Qadeer was arrested in Kenya about three weeks ago on charges of arms and drug trafficking. His family members met Muttaqi in Kabul today.

His nephew Jalal Qadeer told Pajhwok that the acting foreign minister assured them that Zahir Qadeer's case will be pursued seriously.

“The minister told us that the Islamic Emirate is committed to the honor of every Afghan and considers it its responsibility to respect the country's prominent personalities. The Honorable Minister assured that the Islamic Emirate will follow up on the case of Haji Qadeer seriously and take necessary measures in the light of Islamic principles, national values, and ensuring justice.... the Islamic Emirate will take necessary steps to resolve this issue to the best of its ability and capacity, so that this case can be resolved through justice and national understanding.”

Meanwhile, Zakir Jalali, Director of the Third Political Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also wrote on his X-Page that Muttaqi had assigned the Islamic Emirate Embassy in Qatar to pursue the matter with the Kenyan Embassy there.

While it has been three weeks since Qadeer was arrested in Kenya, the Islamic Emirate has not yet officially commented on the matter.

He also appeared before a court in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, last Thursday, but no decision was made because the judges said that his dossier had not been completed yet.

His lawyer told the BBC the same day that the charges against Zahir Qadeer were politically motivated.

