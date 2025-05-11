Haqqani Stresses Expanded Ties Among Regional Countries

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Interior Minister Khalifa Shirajuddin Haqqani in a meeting with special envoys from China and Pakistan has stressed mutual respect and interaction among regional countries to achieve economic development.

The Interior Ministry wrote on its X page today that Haqqani met with China's special envoy for Afghanistan Yu Xiaoyong and Pakistan's special envoy Mohammad Sadiq in Kabul.

The meeting was held to follow up on the issues of the fifth meeting of the Afghanistan-China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue, the upcoming sixth meeting, and to expand political and economic cooperation between the three countries.

Haqqani stressed development of relations between regional countries and said from the Islamic Emirate's perspective, the development of economic and political relations and regional understanding could be achieved through mutual respect and interaction.

The special representatives of China and Pakistan also met with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi yesterday and promised to further develop relations with Afghanistan based on good neighborliness and mutual respect.

ma