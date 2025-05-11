LIS Technologies Inc. Announces Platinum Sponsorship Of Reuters Events: SMR & Advanced Reactor 2025 Conference With CEO Christo Liebenberg And Co-CTO Viktor Chikan To Lead Presentations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it is a Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming, to be held in Nashville, Tennessee on May 12-13, 2025, where Co-Founder and CEO Christo Liebenberg and Co-CTO Viktor Chikan are scheduled to present.

LIS Technologies Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Christo Liebenberg will lead a keynote presentation titled,“Lasers, Wafers, Nuclear, and AI - the Pioneering Journey of LIS Technologies” held at 14:50pm on May 12th.

Additionally, LIS Technologies Co-CTO, Viktor Chikan, Ph.D., and Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board for UF6 Gas Handling Systems, Randall L. Beatty, Ph.D., will host an invite-only interactive session titled,“Tripling Nuclear Power by 2050 & The Impact on the Global Nuclear Fuel Supply Chain” at 1:05pm on May 12th.

Reuters Events: SMR & Advanced Reactor 2025 is the only senior-level meeting point for the SMR community, where 600+ leaders from utilities, financiers, reactor developers, technology providers and regulators unite to create meaningful connections, share trusted insights, and obtain lessons-learned to inform your multi-billion-dollar strategy at pace.

“Reuters Events offer transformative opportunities to connect with leading companies and executives,” said Christo Liebenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. “I'm delighted to lead a presentation outlining LIS Technologies' journey and mission, underlining our substantial potential to support the build out of the United States' uranium enrichment market with the Company's patented and independently verified Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 laser uranium enrichment technology.”





Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Co-Founder and CEO Christo Liebenberg to Host Presentation at the Reuters Events: SMR & Advanced Reactor 2025 to be held on 12-13th May 2025.

“It is a pleasure to participate in this year's edition of the SMR & Advanced Reactor 2025 conference,” said Viktor Chikan, Ph.D., Co-Chief Technical Officer LIS Technologies Inc. “Industry momentum behind a robust domestic uranium-enrichment program continues to build, and I look forward to discussing its impact and the opportunities ahead for LIS Technologies during our interactive session with attendees.”

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

Forward Looking Statements

