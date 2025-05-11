Xia Baolong On Fourth Day Of Macao Inspection Tour

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, May 11 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, has been continuing his six-day inspection tour in Macao.

In the morning, accompanied by the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, Director Xia met with some of Macao's deputies to the National People's Congress, and local members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

He then visited the Legislative Assembly for a panel discussion with all members of the Legislative Assembly. The meeting was chaired by the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In, and attended by the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon.

In the afternoon, Director Xia, accompanied by the Chief Executive, visited Qingmao Port, where the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, briefed him on customs clearance operation and boundary-crossing affairs.

Director Xia subsequently visited several memorial museums and cultural venues. During the visits, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam, briefed him on Macao's patriotic education schemes, and the city's development of cultural tourism.

Director Xia, who arrived in Macao on Thursday (8 May), will proceed with the fifth day of his Macao inspection tour tomorrow (Monday).

