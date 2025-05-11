Militants Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region, One Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian army fired on Bilozerka in Kherson region, a man was wounded

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“At about 13:00, the occupiers opened fire on Bilozerka in the Kherson region. A 61-year-old resident was injured. An enemy shell hit his house when the man was in the yard. The victim was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury, as well as shrapnel wounds to the shoulder blade and thigh,” the statement said.

Civilian injured as Russian forces shell's Korabelnyi district

As reported by Ukrinform, the number of wounded in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson has increased as a result of the Russian attack.

