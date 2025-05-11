Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Militants Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region, One Wounded

2025-05-11 10:06:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian army fired on Bilozerka in Kherson region, a man was wounded

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“At about 13:00, the occupiers opened fire on Bilozerka in the Kherson region. A 61-year-old resident was injured. An enemy shell hit his house when the man was in the yard. The victim was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury, as well as shrapnel wounds to the shoulder blade and thigh,” the statement said.

Read also: Civilian injured as Russian forces shell Kherson 's Korabelnyi district

As reported by Ukrinform, the number of wounded in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson has increased as a result of the Russian attack.

The photo is illustrative

