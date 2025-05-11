Militants Shell Bilozerka In Kherson Region, One Wounded
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“At about 13:00, the occupiers opened fire on Bilozerka in the Kherson region. A 61-year-old resident was injured. An enemy shell hit his house when the man was in the yard. The victim was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury, as well as shrapnel wounds to the shoulder blade and thigh,” the statement said.Read also: Civilian injured as Russian forces shell Kherson 's Korabelnyi district
As reported by Ukrinform, the number of wounded in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson has increased as a result of the Russian attack.
The photo is illustrative
