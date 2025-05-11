Turkey Pledges Full Effort For Ceasefire And Peace Between Ukraine And Russia Erdogan
This was discussed during a telephone conversation between the Presidents of Turkey and France Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron, Ukrinform reports, citing a post on the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate on social network .
“A historic turning point has been reached on the path to ending the war between Ukraine and Russia, and this opportunity should be seized... Turkey is ready to do everything possible, including negotiations, to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace,” Erdogan said during the conversation.Read also: Czech Foreign Minister on Putin's negotiation proposal: He wants to continue the war
As reported by Ukrinform, Putin offered to hold direct talks with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 15. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's readiness to meet with Russian representatives under the condition of a complete ceasefire from May 12.
Photo: AA
