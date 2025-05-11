Wall Street Icon Warns Elon Musk’S Dojo Marks The Start Of A Post-Human Operating System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, May 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to former Wall Street strategist and technology analyst Enrique Abeyta, Elon Musk's most ambitious project isn't electric, orbital, or even physical-it's cognitive.

It's called Dojo .

Built around a proprietary chip that Musk designed to bypass supply-chain limitations and pricing bottlenecks from major players like Nvidia, Dojo is a first-of-its-kind AI system trained entirely by real-world experience-and built to make decisions without human intervention.

“This isn't another Tesla upgrade,” says Abeyta.“It's the launch of a post-human operating system.”

A Brain That Doesn't Blink

Dojo currently ingests and analyzes 160 billion frames of video per day from Tesla's global fleet. That data is fed into a neural network modeled after the human brain-but scaled to machine-level speed, endurance, and adaptation.

“With the latest software... Elon Musk's AI can already drive a car without any help from humans,” Abeyta explains.

And starting June 1st, Tesla is expected to roll out its robotaxi platform -vehicles designed with no steering wheels, no pedals, and no human interface.

“There's no manual override. Just Dojo. And Elon is betting it's ready,” says Abeyta.

The Machine That Trains Itself

Musk's decision to build Dojo wasn't strategic-it was essential. He couldn't get enough chips from Nvidia. So he built his own.

“I think this requires that we put a lot more effort on Dojo... I see a path to being competitive with Nvidia,” Musk said.

According to internal benchmarks, that chip is already six times more powerful than Nvidia's best-selling model .

But what matters most, Abeyta says, is not the power-it's the autonomy.

“Dojo doesn't rely on pre-programmed logic. It learns by seeing. It evolves by doing. And it's doing it without asking permission.”

Beyond Driving: Dojo as a National Asset

Abeyta believes Dojo could soon power more than just vehicles-it could be the platform for a wide spectrum of vision-based systems.

According to Morgan Stanley:

“Dojo applications longer-term can extend beyond the auto industry. It can lay the foundation for vision-based AI models.”

That includes drones, surgical robots, warehouse automation, and battlefield systems.

And the U.S. government appears to be backing it.

“President Trump just signed an executive order called 'Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation,'” Abeyta notes.

“He wants to accelerate the development of AI because he understands it's a matter of national security.”

Behind the scenes, Musk's key AI partner -the company helping engineer Dojo's architecture-is already“expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former hedge fund manager who spent over 25 years analyzing inflection points in global technology. He oversaw nearly $4 billion in institutional capital and is known for recognizing paradigm shifts before they hit mainstream adoption. He now leads Breaking Profits, a research platform that tracks machine autonomy, system-level AI, and the transformation of physical infrastructure through cognitive computing.

