Kuwait Amb. In Cairo Urges UN Reforms
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador in Egypt Ghanem Al-Ghanim said on Sunday his country is committed to pushing forward United Nations (UN) and UN Security Council (UNSC) reforms in a bid to consolidate their role in promoting international security and peace.
Al-Ghanim made the statement to KUNA following a meeting between Kuwait Permanent Representative at UN in New York and Head of the Governmental Negotiations for Security Council Reform, Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Dr. Badr Abdelatty.
The Kuwaiti ambassador said that during the meeting they had looked into Kuwait's efforts during governmental negotiations on UN and UNSC reforms as they are a core pillar of international multilateralism.
He underlined the significance of boosting the effectiveness of the UN system amid thorny world issues and rapid developments, thus contributing to settling conflicts by peaceful means and dialogue. (pickup previous)
