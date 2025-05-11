403
Kuwait Acting PM Receives Participating Delegation Of Nat'l Cyber Security Center
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah received on Sunday Kuwait's National Cyber Security Center delegation who participated in the fourth GCC Cyber Security Exercise hosted by Riyadh on April 22.
National Cyber Security Center said in a statement that Sheikh Fahad Yusuf congratulated the participating delegation on their achievement, which reflected tier efficiency and readiness in dealing with cyberattacks.
The statement added that the exercise is based on the decisions of the third meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Cybersecurity, aimed at enhancing Gulf cooperation in the fields of cyber defense and exchange of experience.
He pointed out that the exercise focuses on countering virtual cyberattacks targeting technical operating systems (OT) and information technology systems, simulating real threat scenarios to enhance the readiness of cybersecurity teams in the GCC countries.
He added that the number of participants in the exercise amounted to about 30 specialists from various cybersecurity bodies and institutions in the GCC. (end)
