Serious Negotiations Only Path To Sustainable Peace In Ukraine: Kremlin

Moscow: Sustainable peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through serious negotiations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Sustainable peace can only be found through serious negotiations," Peskov told reporters in response to questions regarding the proposed peace talks in Turkiye.

He noted that the ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory has concluded, while accusing Kyiv of repeatedly violating the truce during that period.

Earlier, in a televised address from the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding direct talks with Ukraine in the Turkish city of Istanbul on May 15. He stated that the goal of the talks would be to achieve a "lasting peace” and to "eliminate the root causes” of the conflict, now in its third year.