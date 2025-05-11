403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Backs Putin's Proposal for Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced his approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to restart direct peace negotiations with Ukraine, which have been stalled since 2022. Putin earlier suggested that the talks could resume in Istanbul, Turkey, as soon as next week.
In a post on Truth Social this Sunday, Trump applauded the move, stating it could mark “a potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending ‘bloodbath’ hopefully comes to an end.”
Trump further emphasized that the United States “wants to focus, instead, on Rebuilding and Trade. A BIG week upcoming!”
Putin has put forward May 15 as a potential date for the renewed talks in Istanbul, the same city where previous negotiations took place in 2022. At that time, according to Moscow, the discussions were making headway and had produced a draft agreement. However, the process reportedly collapsed following intervention by then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who allegedly urged Ukraine to “keep fighting.” Johnson has rejected these allegations.
“We propose resuming talks without any preconditions,” Putin stated, underscoring that Russia has consistently remained open to dialogue. He also noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shown willingness to host and support the renewed discussions.
In a post on Truth Social this Sunday, Trump applauded the move, stating it could mark “a potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending ‘bloodbath’ hopefully comes to an end.”
Trump further emphasized that the United States “wants to focus, instead, on Rebuilding and Trade. A BIG week upcoming!”
Putin has put forward May 15 as a potential date for the renewed talks in Istanbul, the same city where previous negotiations took place in 2022. At that time, according to Moscow, the discussions were making headway and had produced a draft agreement. However, the process reportedly collapsed following intervention by then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who allegedly urged Ukraine to “keep fighting.” Johnson has rejected these allegations.
“We propose resuming talks without any preconditions,” Putin stated, underscoring that Russia has consistently remained open to dialogue. He also noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shown willingness to host and support the renewed discussions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment