Erdogan, Macron Hold Key Discussions on Global Issues
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday to discuss both the state of bilateral relations and key global issues, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate.
During the conversation, Erdogan emphasized that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine had reached a “historic turning point” and underlined the importance of seizing the moment to achieve peace. “Türkiye is ready to contribute in any way, including hosting negotiations, to help establish a ceasefire and permanent peace,” he stated.
The Turkish leader also highlighted the importance of continued collaboration with France, focusing on long-term peace initiatives and supporting Ukraine’s reconstruction after the war.
This phone call came after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed resuming peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul, starting Thursday. He mentioned plans for a conversation with Erdogan "tomorrow" to seek approval for the talks to take place in Turkey.
Erdogan, who has long advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, reiterated his offer for Turkey to host negotiations, given the country’s unique position of maintaining good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.
In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed on X that Kyiv would be willing to engage in direct talks with Russia once Moscow confirms a “full, lasting, and reliable” ceasefire starting Monday.
