Israeli Offensive Kills Over 52,800 Palestinians
(MENAFN) The Health Ministry reported on Sunday that at least 52,829 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel's ongoing military actions since October 2023. The latest update reveals that 19 people were killed in the past 24 hours, with 81 others injured, bringing the total number of injuries to 119,554 due to the assault.
The ministry added, “Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them.”
Following a brief pause in hostilities, Israel resumed its military strikes on the Gaza Strip on March 18, resulting in 2,720 additional deaths and 7,513 injuries, effectively ending a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal reached in January.
In response to the situation, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions against the Palestinian enclave.
