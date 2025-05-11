Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Signals Openness to Talks as Putin Proposes Istanbul Meeting

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine is prepared to engage in direct talks with Russia, contingent on Moscow's confirmation of a "full, lasting, and reliable" ceasefire starting Monday.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday, Zelenskyy said, “There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting, and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12th," He added, "And Ukraine is ready to meet."

“It is a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war. The entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire,” he stated.

On Telegram, Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, specified that a 30-day ceasefire must be established before moving forward with any other discussions. He emphasized that Russia should not hide its intentions to prolong the war under ambiguous language. "Russia should not disguise its desire to continue the war under verbal constructions," Yermak asserted, insisting that a ceasefire is the necessary first step for peace talks.

Russian officials have yet to respond to Zelenskyy’s comments. Meanwhile, during an overnight press briefing in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested resuming direct peace talks with Ukraine, proposing Istanbul as the venue for discussions beginning Thursday.

