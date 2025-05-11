403
Lebanon Pres. Heads To Kuwait For Official Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 11 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, accompanied by an official delegation, has left for Kuwait for a two-day official visit at the invitation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
During his stay in Kuwait, Aoun will hold official talks with His Highness the Amir about Lebanese-Kuwaiti relations and ways of promoting them in various fields.
The Lebanese president's accompanying delegation comprises Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Charge D'affairs at the Lebanese Embassy in Kuwait Ahmad Arafa and several other Lebanese officials. (end)
