MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In what is being described as the most significant event of the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, Pakistan's military has successfully destroyed India's S-400 air defense system, a move that has left the international defense community stunned.

The destruction of this highly advanced Russian-made system at India's Adampur Airbase, located just 100 kilometers from the border, is seen as a pivotal moment in the air operations between the two countries.

The strike was carried out by Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, which launched a hypersonic missile that obliterated the S-400. This development has been hailed as a game-changer in the conflict, weakening India's defensive capabilities and highlighting Pakistan's growing military strength.

Leading defense analysts have described the destruction of the S-400 as the most high-profile and consequential event of the conflict so far.

According to the Bulgarian Military Review, the S-400 was one of India's most advanced air defense systems, crucial for protecting its airspace. Its destruction not only undermines India's defense strategy but also marks a major shift in the region's military balance.

The attack on the S-400 also underscores Pakistan's growing technological capabilities. Analysts suggest that Pakistan may have used Chinese hypersonic missile technology in the attack, which would be a significant leap in the country's military capabilities.

This event demonstrates that Pakistan is now capable of carrying out precise strikes deep within enemy territory, with the ability to neutralize advanced defense systems like the S-400.

The loss of the S-400 raises serious concerns for India's defense strategy, as the system was expected to be a key asset in protecting critical military infrastructure.

Experts suggest that the event will force India to rethink its reliance on such systems and potentially alter its military approach in the near future.

The successful strike on the S-400 has also prompted discussions on the vulnerabilities of even the most advanced air defense systems in modern warfare, particularly against saturation attacks that target their radar and command centers.

This attack is seen as a powerful demonstration of Pakistan's growing military prowess and its ability to challenge India's air superiority.

As both nations continue to engage in this high-stakes conflict, the destruction of the S-400 will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining moment in the ongoing war, marking a turning point in the power dynamics of the region.