Netherlands To Help Ukraine Enhance Cyber Protection

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine and the Ministry of Justice and Security of the Netherlands have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance critical infrastructure protection.

The State Special Communications Service announced this on its website , Ukrinform reports.

"The signing of the memorandum deepens and strengthens our cooperation, expanding into new areas. This is the beginning of joint efforts in cyber defense, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure protection," said Oleksandr Potiy, head of the State Special Communications Service.

The Dutch side underscored the significance of this partnership, reaffirming its commitment to continued support and the exchange of expertise.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Infrastructure Protection was signed as part of the implementation of the Agreement on Security Cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands, which was formalized in March last year.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky recently signed a law on information protection and cyber defense of state information resources, establishing a national system for responding to cyber threats.

Photo credit: State Service