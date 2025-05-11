Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Attack Hits Sumy Community

2025-05-11 09:06:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a drone strike on the Sumy community early in the morning, damaging civilian and commercial property.

The Sumy City Council said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, a UAV attacked the Sumy community, damaging a private car, a private household, and a service station. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties," the statement reads.

Read also: Russian forces attack Pavlivka for second time today, one wounded

As Ukrinform previously reported, evacuation efforts from frontline communities in the Sumy region continue.

