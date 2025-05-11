In Call With Putin, Erdogan Says Ceasefire Key To Peace Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Turkey is ready to provide a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, considering it a“window of opportunity” to achieve peace.

This was discussed during a telephone conversation between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Ukrinform reports, citing a statement from the Turkish presidential administration.

“During the conversation, President Erdogan told Russian President Putin that his statement on the continuation of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul from where they left off was received favorably, and that Turkey is ready to accept negotiations that will lead to a permanent settlement,” the statement said.

During the conversation, the Turkish President stated that“a window of opportunity for peace has opened, and that a comprehensive ceasefire will create the necessary conditions for peace talks.”

It is indicated that during the conversation, the parties discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, regional and global issues.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 10, Ukraine, together with its allies - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland - proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire . In case of refusal, Ukraine's allies intend to increase sanctions against Russia .

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the coalition's demand for a 30-day ceasefire had been agreed upon with US President Donald Trump, with whom the participants in the Kyiv summit spoke via video.

Later, Putin proposed to hold direct talks with Ukraine on May 15“where they were interrupted” in 2022, in Istanbul, Turkey. At the same time, he ignored the initiative for a 30-day truce.

Photo: AA