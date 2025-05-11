Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Wounded Toll Rises In Kherson's Korabelnyi District After Russian Attack

Wounded Toll Rises In Kherson's Korabelnyi District After Russian Attack


2025-05-11 09:06:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of wounded has increased as a result of an enemy attack in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin and distributed a video of the aftermath of the attack, Ukrinform reports.

Video: Oleksandr Prokudin's telegram page

“Two people were injured. A 76-year-old woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Also, a 57-year-old woman who was on the street at the time of the enemy attack sought medical assistance. She was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and a broken arm. The victim was provided with the necessary assistance. She will be treated on an outpatient basis in the future,” the statement said.

The shelling damaged balconies and broke windows.

Read also: Civilian injured as Russian forces shell Kherson 's Korabelnyi district

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians fired artillery at the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, and one person was wounded.

MENAFN11052025000193011044ID1109534133

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search