Wounded Toll Rises In Kherson's Korabelnyi District After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of wounded has increased as a result of an enemy attack in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin and distributed a video of the aftermath of the attack, Ukrinform reports.

Video: Oleksandr Prokudin's telegram page

“Two people were injured. A 76-year-old woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Also, a 57-year-old woman who was on the street at the time of the enemy attack sought medical assistance. She was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and a broken arm. The victim was provided with the necessary assistance. She will be treated on an outpatient basis in the future,” the statement said.

The shelling damaged balconies and broke windows.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians fired artillery at the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, and one person was wounded.