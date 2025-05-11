403
Kuwait, Bahrain Discuss Boosting Security Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 11 (KUNA)-- Bahrain Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Khalifa received Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) delegation to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said in a statement that the delegation, led by Director of the Airport Security General Department at Kuwait International Airport, Brigadier Bader Al Shaya and Director General of the MoI's General Department of Information Systems Engineer Osama Al-Wuhaib along with other officials.
Shaikh Hisham highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Bahrain and Kuwait, and underscored the Ministry's commitment to strengthening and expanding cooperation, particularly in security and administrative matters related to border control, in line with shared strategic priorities.
He also stressed the importance of sharing expertise experiences to support digital transformation, improve institutional performance, and enhance services for citizens and residents.
The Kuwaiti delegation made a field visit to Khalifa bin Salman Port,Bahrain International Airport, and the King Fahd Causeway, where they were briefed on operations and the modern technologies used in border management.
This visit comes as part of ongoing cooperation between the interior ministries of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, to advance regional security integration, supporting joint Gulf efforts, and reinforcing effective partnerships, particularly in areas related to border security and the facilitation of associated procedures. (end)
