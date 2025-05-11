IMD Weather Update: Heatwave Predicted In THESE States Till 17 May, Rains In Northeast India See Full Forecast

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid summers becoming harsher in India these days, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday in its weather predictions said that the heat wave conditions are likely over some areas of Bihar and West Bengal till 15 May and may commence over Jharkhand and north Odisha from 13 May 2025.

According to the details, the IMD, in its forecast, predicted that heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar from 11 to 14 May.

IMD added that the heat wave would continue in the Gangetic West Bengal during 11-15 May; Jharkhand on 13-14 May; north coastal Odisha during 13-15 May; West Uttar Pradesh during 15-17 May; East Uttar Pradesh during 14-17 May, and West Rajasthan on 17 May.

Apart from this, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on 11-12 May, while hot weather conditions will prevail in Odisha and Tripura on 11 May.

The IMD predicted in its forecast that rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to continue over Northwest India until 12 May. Similar weather is expected to continue in West and Central India until 13 May 2025 and decrease significantly thereafter.

Apart from this, the Met department warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is most likely over Northeast India during 11-15 May 2025.

IMD predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Meghalaya on 13 May, and isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from 11 to 15 May.

The Met Department forecast predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on 13-14 May, isolated very heavy rainfall on Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 12 May, and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Nicobar on 13-14 May.