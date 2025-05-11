403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BML Munjal University Pays Tribute To Mothers With Self-Shot Film Called ‘She Taught Me First’
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Gurugram, 11th May 2025: BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, released a self-shot film titled “She Taught Me First” to mark this year’s Mother’s Day. The film celebrates mothers as the first mentors, role models, and educators in every student’s journey, shaping their values and guiding principles long before formal education begins.
The heartfelt video features students, faculty, and staff from across the university capturing unscripted moments, sharing stories, and expressing gratitude to their mothers. From teaching life’s earliest lessons to instilling confidence and compassion, the film reflects the deeply personal and universal impact of maternal influence.
Sharing her thoughts on the Self-Shot Film, Shadan Raza Ahmed, Head People and Culture, BML Munjal University, said, “At BMU, we truly believe that education goes beyond classrooms. Mothers are every child’s first teachers, and this film is a tribute to their timeless wisdom, resilience, and unconditional love. It’s a reminder that the foundation of every great learner is laid at home.”
Conceptualised and executed in-house by the BMU student community, the film captures the spirit of authenticity and gratitude, aligning with the university’s values of empathy, experiential learning, and holistic development.
To watch the film, visit:
About BML Munjal University:
Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The University seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 83nd among all management institutions in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023. It has also attained the Diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge. It has been nationally ranked #6 and #1 in Haryana among India’s Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings, 2023-24. The University has received an esteemed A-grade accreditation from NAAC.
The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) Liberal Arts, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA, Integrated Programme, B. Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB and PhD at the postgraduate level.
The heartfelt video features students, faculty, and staff from across the university capturing unscripted moments, sharing stories, and expressing gratitude to their mothers. From teaching life’s earliest lessons to instilling confidence and compassion, the film reflects the deeply personal and universal impact of maternal influence.
Sharing her thoughts on the Self-Shot Film, Shadan Raza Ahmed, Head People and Culture, BML Munjal University, said, “At BMU, we truly believe that education goes beyond classrooms. Mothers are every child’s first teachers, and this film is a tribute to their timeless wisdom, resilience, and unconditional love. It’s a reminder that the foundation of every great learner is laid at home.”
Conceptualised and executed in-house by the BMU student community, the film captures the spirit of authenticity and gratitude, aligning with the university’s values of empathy, experiential learning, and holistic development.
To watch the film, visit:
About BML Munjal University:
Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The University seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 83nd among all management institutions in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023. It has also attained the Diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge. It has been nationally ranked #6 and #1 in Haryana among India’s Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings, 2023-24. The University has received an esteemed A-grade accreditation from NAAC.
The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) Liberal Arts, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA, Integrated Programme, B. Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB and PhD at the postgraduate level.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment