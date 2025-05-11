403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
JAHEZ DELIVERS STRONG Q1 2025 RESULTS WITH 185% NET INCOME AND 128% ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH
(MENAFN- Instinctif) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 11 May 2025 - Jahez International Company for Information System Technology (“Jah”z”, or “he …#8221;Group”, 6017 on the Saudi ’xchange–s TASI – Main Market), announces its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The Group recorded strong year-on-year (YoY) growth across all geographies and verticals thro’ghout Jahez’s ecosystem.
Ghassab Bin Salman Bin Mandeel, CEO of Jahez Group, said:
“We’ve had a strong start to 2025, staying focused on the fundamentals, profitable growth, operational efficiency and building a strong ecosystem for merchants and users. Our core market in Saudi continues to p’rform well and we’re seeing encouraging progress in Kuwait ’nd Bahrain where we’ve significantly improved our financial position while maintaining market share.
What’s especially prom’sing is the traction we’re seeing in our newer verticals which are starting to scale meaningfully. These are important parts of our core strategy to leverage our unique and diversified ecosystem as we create a broader tech-enabled commerce platform.
As we look ahead, we’ll keep investing where it matters which are products, people and platform, while staying disciplined on execution. The focus remains on delivering value across the ecosystem and g”owing in a sustainable way.”
Key Highlights Q1 2025
• GMV increased by 10.9% year-over-year to 1.6 billion (15% LFL[1]), with GMV in non-KSA geographies up 15% (17% LFL) and KSA platforms up 10% YoY (13% LFL)
• Net Revenue up 9.4% YoY t 526.0 million (Q1 204: 480.9 million), driven by higher total orders, average order value, and significant growth in advertising revenues and Other Revenues2.
• Adj. EBITDA up 128.% to 51.1 million and representing 9.7% of Net Revenue (Q 2024: 22.4 million, 4.7% of Net Revenue).
• Net Income Attributable to the Shareholders of the Parent Company grew 184.% YoY to 35.3 millio (Q1 2024: 12.4 million)
• KSA platforms reached its highest monthly order volume since inception and sustained a strong Adj. EBITDA margin of 11.9% through cost control measures.
• Non-KSA platforms significantly improved financial performance with EBITDA losss reduced to 1.9 million n Q1 2025 from 26.5 million last year while maintaining market share.
• Logi expanded driver base to 4,260 compared to 1,684 in Q1 2024, while ensuring regulatory compliance in KSA.
• Advertising Revenues up 93% YoY, with growth accelerating powered by new ad-product rollouts and strong uptake in merchant adoption and demand.
• Other Revenues[2] saw strong growth with revenue increasing 55.5% YoY.
• Gros revenue reached 575.5 million, marking a 12% increase YoY, underpinned by higher commissions, advertising revenue, and solid contributions from diversified verticals
Financial Highlights
Jahez Group delivered a strong performance in Q1 2025, with strong revenue growth, increased order volumes, and improved operational efficiencies. The Group reported Q1 2025 Net Revenue of 526.0 million, a 9.4% increase YoY, mainly driven by:
• 7.3% YoY (12% LFL) rise in total orders, accompanied by a 10.5% increase in the Active Users YoY.
• Improved take rate from 14.4% in Q1 2024 to 14.9% in Q1 2025, reflecting successful negotiations with key partners and enhancing value per transaction.
• Increased average order value t 63.1 comparedto 61.0 in Q1 2024, driven by seasonality offerings and customer purchasing behaviors during Ramadan.
• Substantial growth in Advertising Revenues, up 93.2% year-over-yer to 30.7 million, driven by new initiatives such as the launch of the Explore and Fawasel functions on the app for improved visibility and user experience, and enhanced geo-targeting algorithms to increase advertising availability. The introduction of the new Reels functionality (Fawasel) to the Jahez app is expected to further boost advertising revenue in the near to mid-term.
Additionally, Other Revenues generated by the Group’s new verticals (Sol, Co, and Marn) along with Blu Store Direct Sales, experienced significant YoY expansion of 55.5%.
Gross profit margin (% of Net Revenue) improved by 4.1 percentage points, reaching 24.0% in Q1 2025 (19.9% in Q1 2024), mainly due to cost efficiencies coupled with revenue growth. This improvement in cost structure has supported Jah’z’s growth initiatives across key cities in KSA and in Non- KSA platforms.
Net Profit attributed to the Shareholders of the Parent Company reached 35.3 million at the end of Q1 2025( 12.4 million in Q1 2024) with a significant increase of 184.7% YoY.
Ghassab Bin Salman Bin Mandeel, CEO of Jahez Group, said:
“We’ve had a strong start to 2025, staying focused on the fundamentals, profitable growth, operational efficiency and building a strong ecosystem for merchants and users. Our core market in Saudi continues to p’rform well and we’re seeing encouraging progress in Kuwait ’nd Bahrain where we’ve significantly improved our financial position while maintaining market share.
What’s especially prom’sing is the traction we’re seeing in our newer verticals which are starting to scale meaningfully. These are important parts of our core strategy to leverage our unique and diversified ecosystem as we create a broader tech-enabled commerce platform.
As we look ahead, we’ll keep investing where it matters which are products, people and platform, while staying disciplined on execution. The focus remains on delivering value across the ecosystem and g”owing in a sustainable way.”
Key Highlights Q1 2025
• GMV increased by 10.9% year-over-year to 1.6 billion (15% LFL[1]), with GMV in non-KSA geographies up 15% (17% LFL) and KSA platforms up 10% YoY (13% LFL)
• Net Revenue up 9.4% YoY t 526.0 million (Q1 204: 480.9 million), driven by higher total orders, average order value, and significant growth in advertising revenues and Other Revenues2.
• Adj. EBITDA up 128.% to 51.1 million and representing 9.7% of Net Revenue (Q 2024: 22.4 million, 4.7% of Net Revenue).
• Net Income Attributable to the Shareholders of the Parent Company grew 184.% YoY to 35.3 millio (Q1 2024: 12.4 million)
• KSA platforms reached its highest monthly order volume since inception and sustained a strong Adj. EBITDA margin of 11.9% through cost control measures.
• Non-KSA platforms significantly improved financial performance with EBITDA losss reduced to 1.9 million n Q1 2025 from 26.5 million last year while maintaining market share.
• Logi expanded driver base to 4,260 compared to 1,684 in Q1 2024, while ensuring regulatory compliance in KSA.
• Advertising Revenues up 93% YoY, with growth accelerating powered by new ad-product rollouts and strong uptake in merchant adoption and demand.
• Other Revenues[2] saw strong growth with revenue increasing 55.5% YoY.
• Gros revenue reached 575.5 million, marking a 12% increase YoY, underpinned by higher commissions, advertising revenue, and solid contributions from diversified verticals
Financial Highlights
Jahez Group delivered a strong performance in Q1 2025, with strong revenue growth, increased order volumes, and improved operational efficiencies. The Group reported Q1 2025 Net Revenue of 526.0 million, a 9.4% increase YoY, mainly driven by:
• 7.3% YoY (12% LFL) rise in total orders, accompanied by a 10.5% increase in the Active Users YoY.
• Improved take rate from 14.4% in Q1 2024 to 14.9% in Q1 2025, reflecting successful negotiations with key partners and enhancing value per transaction.
• Increased average order value t 63.1 comparedto 61.0 in Q1 2024, driven by seasonality offerings and customer purchasing behaviors during Ramadan.
• Substantial growth in Advertising Revenues, up 93.2% year-over-yer to 30.7 million, driven by new initiatives such as the launch of the Explore and Fawasel functions on the app for improved visibility and user experience, and enhanced geo-targeting algorithms to increase advertising availability. The introduction of the new Reels functionality (Fawasel) to the Jahez app is expected to further boost advertising revenue in the near to mid-term.
Additionally, Other Revenues generated by the Group’s new verticals (Sol, Co, and Marn) along with Blu Store Direct Sales, experienced significant YoY expansion of 55.5%.
Gross profit margin (% of Net Revenue) improved by 4.1 percentage points, reaching 24.0% in Q1 2025 (19.9% in Q1 2024), mainly due to cost efficiencies coupled with revenue growth. This improvement in cost structure has supported Jah’z’s growth initiatives across key cities in KSA and in Non- KSA platforms.
Net Profit attributed to the Shareholders of the Parent Company reached 35.3 million at the end of Q1 2025( 12.4 million in Q1 2024) with a significant increase of 184.7% YoY.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment