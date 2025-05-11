403
MBC GROUP REPORTS 1Q 2025 RESULTS WITH STRONG REVENUE GROWTH OF 65.4% AND A NET PROFIT OF
(MENAFN- MBC) Riyadh, KSA – 11 May 2025: MBC GROUP“(“MBC”/b>” o“ the “Com”any”“ or the “”b>Group” | Tadawul: 4072), the leading media and entertainment conglomerate in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, announced its financial results for the f“rst quarter (⦣8221;1Q 2025”) ended 31 March 2025, reporting a 117.3% YoY increase in net profit to SAR 263.5 million on revenues of SAR 2.0 billion, up 65.4% YoY, and yielding a net profit margin expansion of 3.1 percentage points to 12.9%.
Growth was broad-base’ across the Group’s three segments buoyed by the seasonal impact of Ramadan, with the Group’s Broadcasting and Other Commercial Activities (BOCA) segment delivering robust growth in advertising and commercial activities, M’C’s SHAHID platform witnessing its strongest Ramadan season on record with double-digit growth in subscriptions (SVOD) and advertising (AVOD) revenues, and the G’oup’s Media and Entertainment Initiatives continuing to benefit from growing commercial returns.
Mike Sneesby, Chief Executive Officer of MBC GROUP, commented: "Our first quarter results underscore MBC’GROUP’s market leadership, with solid revenue growth and robust profitability driven by peaks in viewership and advertising during Ra’adan. I’m honoured to take the helm of such a dynamic and fast-growing company and to lead a talented team whose vision and execution have driven these achievements. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in long-term business growth and sustainable profitability, prioritizing premium content that resonates with our audiences, and harnessing AI to streamline operations and enhance personalization, all while maintaining clear, disciplined engagement with our investors. Together, we will continue to shape the future of media and entertainment in the region and deliver lasting value for all our stakeholders."
The BOCA segment recorded a 55.5% year-on-year increase in revenue in 1Q 2025, reaching SAR 1,205.3 million, compared to SAR 774.9 million in 1Q 2024. Net profit rose 89.8% to SAR 238.2 million, driving net margin to 19.8%, up 3.6 percentage points. Growth was underpinned by continued strong advertising momentum, content distribution and large-scale media services in Sa—di Arabia—including service agreements with the Saudi Sport Company (SSC), Ministry of Culture (MOC), General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and other key clients.
SHAHID
Revenues for the Media & Entertainment Initiatives (M&E) segment in 1Q 2025 surged 174.9% year-on-year to SAR 447.2 million (1Q 2024: SAR 162.7 million), and net profit expanded 443.1% to SAR 12.0 million. Growth was driven by the phased recognition of several high‐profile projects that reached completion during the quarter, and growing management-fee income on commercially delivered programming.
Beyond the numbers, MBC GROUP continued to deliver on its strong and diverse content strategy, through scripted and unscripted formats, flagship international adaptations, premium originals, and exclusive sports coverage. Top-performing series included Share’ Al’A’sha (the best-adapted series), Um 44 and Yawmiyyat Rajol Anis, reflecting strong demand for premium Arabic storytelling. MBC Studios productions delivered standout performance in 1Q 2025, with four of the top ten regional shows produced in-house, demonstrating the strategic value of the G’oup’s integrated content-to-distribution model. MBC has also created a successful slot for Saudi shows such as Khareef Al Qalb, which aired in 2024 and resonated strongly with both Saudi and wider Arab audiences.
The Group is also advancing its use of data analytics and AI—tools—subtitling, dubbing, content moderation, and AI-driven scheduling al—orithms—to streamline workflows, enhance accuracy and ensure programming aligns ever more closely with viewer preferences and commercial objectives.
Looking ahead, MBC GROUP will continue to strengthen its position as a regional media leader by responding to evolving consumption patterns and global trends shaping the industry. The Group’s focus remains on delivering growth across its core segments including broadcast, streaming, content, and media service, while embracing innovation to unlock long-term value.
MBC Gro’p’s consolidated financial statements and full earnings release for the first quarter ended 31 March 2025 are available for download at
